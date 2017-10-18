Recent

Croswnest Pass wildfire update, afternoon of Oct. 18


Municipality of Crowsnest Pass, issued Wed. Oct. 18 2:32 pm - Highway 3 west of Coleman has been opened to all traffic, but caution needs to be used when driving in the area, due to the Wildfire west of Coleman burning out of control. The evacuations in the Coleman area remain in effect, and everyone else in Coleman should be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

Willow Drive, McLaren Ridge, Carbondale Trailer Court, and MacGillivary Flats remain under an evacuation order and a Reception Centre has been setup at the Vertical Church in Pincher Creek, which is located at 1200 Ken Thorton Blvd.. All evacuated residents are asked to register at the church and they can register by calling the church at 403-904-0021.

Electricity has been restored to the majority of the community including Coleman and Blairmore, but there are some areas still without power.

