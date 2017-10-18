Croswnest Pass wildfire update, afternoon of Oct. 18

Willow Drive, McLaren Ridge, Carbondale Trailer Court, and MacGillivary Flats remain under an evacuation order and a Reception Centre has been setup at the Vertical Church in Pincher Creek, which is located at 1200 Ken Thorton Blvd.. All evacuated residents are asked to register at the church and they can register by calling the church at 403-904-0021.
Electricity has been restored to the majority of the community including Coleman and Blairmore, but there are some areas still without power.
