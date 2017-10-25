Recent

Dewey "Todd" Starzyk pleads guilty, released due to time served

According to Lethbridge News Now, on October 24 Dewey "Todd" Starzyk was given a jail sentence of 180 days after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to incidents in Pincher Creek last February including a standoff with police.  Due to time served he has been released from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre with conditions.  Click here for the full Lethbridge News Now story.

