Dewey "Todd" Starzyk pleads guilty, released due to time served

|Pincher Creek Voice file photo
According to Lethbridge News Now, on October 24 Dewey "Todd" Starzyk was given a jail sentence of 180 days after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to incidents in Pincher Creek last February including a standoff with police. Due to time served he has been released from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre with conditions. Click here for the full Lethbridge News Now
story.
