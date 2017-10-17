Emergency wildfire evacuation in Coleman

Alberta Wildfire Info update at 8:15 pm: The wildfire near Coleman is over 50 hectares in size and is listed as out of control. It is located less than 3km west of Coleman. Crews are expected to work through the night.
6:17 pm update:
Alberta Emergency Management Agency, issued Tues. Oct. 17, 3027, 6:17 pm - The out of control Wildfire between the Sentinel Industrial Park and Coleman continues to burn and is still being driven by the winds towards Coleman. Everyone on Willow Drive is ordered to evacuate immediately. Everyone else in Coleman should be prepared to evacuate on short notice. A Reception Centre has been opened at the Vertical Church in Pincher Creek.
|Evacuation centre: Vertical Church
Highway 3 will be experiencing traffic disruptions both east and westbound. Motorists should avoid travelling through Crowsnest pass a this time
This situation is currently unfolding and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
