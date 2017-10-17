Recent

Emergency wildfire evacuation in Coleman


Alberta Wildfire Info update at 8:15 pm: The wildfire near Coleman is over 50 hectares in size and is listed as out of control. It is located less than 3km west of Coleman. Crews are expected to work through the night.





6:17 pm update:

Alberta Emergency Management Agency, issued Tues. Oct. 17, 3027, 6:17 pm - The out of control Wildfire between the Sentinel Industrial Park and Coleman continues to burn and is still being driven by the winds towards Coleman. Everyone on Willow Drive is ordered to evacuate immediately. Everyone else in Coleman should be prepared to evacuate on short notice. A Reception Centre has been opened at the Vertical Church in Pincher Creek.

Evacuation centre: Vertical Church

The address for the Vertical Church in Pincher Creek is 1200 Ken Thorton Blvd. and all evacuated residents are asked to register at the church and can register by calling 403-627-9457.

Everyone on Willow Drive in Coleman must evacuate immediately, and everyone else in Coleman should be prepared to evacuate on short notice. Highway 3 westbound from Coleman remains barricaded by the Police and caution should be used when traveling due to heavy smoke. All evacuees should go to or call the Vertical Church in Pincher Creek to register. Phone # 403-627-9457.


Link: Alberta Emergency Alert


RCMP Alberta - RCMP and Emergency services in Crowsnest pass are currently working to evacuate residents of the western edge of the town of Coleman. A wildfire is moving rapidly due to extreme winds from the west.

Highway 3 will be experiencing traffic disruptions both east and westbound. Motorists should avoid travelling through Crowsnest pass a this time

This situation is currently unfolding and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

  1. When is the highway open again?

    1. When they deem it safe to reopen it.

Infinite Scroll