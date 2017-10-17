Evacuation Alert issued for Hamlet of Moon River Estates

8:25 pm update
Municipal District of Willow Creek No. 26, issued Tues. Oct. 17, 2917, 8:25 pm: A wildfire is being fought at the Hamlet of Moon River Estates in the south east corner of the M.D. of Willow Creek. Those who have not yet evacuated, please gather at the Horse Paddock by the river in the Hamlet and follow all instructions from Emergency Services and Law Enforcement. A reception center is open in Fort Macleod Hall on Highway 3. (307-25th Street).
To Moon River Estates Residents - those who have not yet evacuated, please go to the Horse Paddock at the bottom of the hill and follow all instructions from Emergency Services and Law Enforcement.
