Evacuation of hamlet of Acadia Valley

Acadia valley is approximately 30 km south of Oyen.
Update: Further evacuation - Empress
Winds continue to push the fire east. The fire has now crossed the south Saskatchewan river. A state of local emergency has been declared for the village of Empress. Residents of Empress are being evacuated south to the Bindloss Community hall where a reception centre has been established.
Hwy 41 is closed south of the intersection with Hwy 570. No traffic is permitted south of 570 on Hwy 41.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.