Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Evacuation of hamlet of Acadia Valley


RCMP Alberta - A state of emergency has been called by the MD of Acadia as a wildfire threatens the hamlet of Acadia Valley. RCMP and emergency services are working to evacuate all residents. Winds moving the fire rapidly eastbound.

Acadia valley is approximately 30 km south of Oyen.

 Update: Further evacuation - Empress

Winds continue to push the fire east. The fire has now crossed the south Saskatchewan river. A state of local emergency has been declared for the village of Empress. Residents of Empress are being evacuated south to the Bindloss Community hall where a reception centre has been established.

Hwy 41 is closed south of the intersection with Hwy 570. No traffic is permitted south of 570 on Hwy 41.

