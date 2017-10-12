Expedia travel writer names Pincher Creek #1 mountain town in Canada

San Diego Area Expedia travel writer Carolyn Albee has named Pincher Creek the number one mountain town in Alberta, in a review published yesterday. "Don’t try to tell the residents of Pincher Creek about Banff - they’ve got their own awesome national park, thank you very much. Take a day or three to explore Waterton Lakes National Park, then pay a visit to Castle Mountain Resort for a cat skiing adventure in the open bowls and freshies of the backcountry."
