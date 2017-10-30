Fatal Blairmore residential fire

At approximately 3:00 am, Crownsest Pass RCMP with dispatched to a residential fire at an apartment on 20th Avenue in Blairmore. The local fire department entered the unit where the fire had occurred and removed the lone resident from the building. Paramedics pronounced the resident, a 55 year old woman, deceased at the scene.
No one else was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation. One other resident of the building was evacuated as a result of the fire.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.