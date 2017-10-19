Fire Ban for MD of Pincher Creek

MD of Pincher Creek No. 9
EFFECTIVE DATE
October 19, 2017
Due to the continuing warm, dry, windy weather fire permits for debris will be restricted. Permits may be issued for a short duration during favourable conditions.
