Thursday, October 19, 2017

Fire Ban for MD of Pincher Creek



MD of Pincher Creek No. 9
EFFECTIVE DATE

October 19, 2017

Due to the continuing warm, dry, windy weather fire permits for debris will be restricted. Permits may be issued for a short duration during favourable conditions.

