Firefighting efforts continue in Coleman as residents return home

Current situation
- The wildfire near Coleman is now being held.
- The evacuation order in Crowsnest Pass has now been lifted.
- A State of Local Emergency remains in effect for Crowsnest Pass.
- Agriculture and Forestry has deployed 43 firefighters and support, five helicopters and heavy equipment to fight the 99-hectare blaze. Today, firefighters will be working to surround the fire with a fire guard and fully contain it.
- In addition to firefighting resources for the Crowsnest Pass fire, the Government of Alberta provided background support to local authorities during this response. This included:
- One System on Wheels with 100 radios and three staff deployed to the Crowsnest Pass area.
- Six Environment and Parks conservation officers supporting RCMP.
- 72 cots were delivered to Pincher Creek through the Provincial Emergency Social Services system.
- Six fish and wildlife officers from Justice and Solicitor General.
- Four field officers from Alberta Emergency Management Agency to support local authorities.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.