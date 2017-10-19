Recent

Weather

Thursday, October 19, 2017

Firefighting efforts continue in Coleman as residents return home

Government of Alberta - This situation update is current as of 11 a.m. No further situation updates are anticipated.

Current situation
  • The wildfire near Coleman is now being held.
  • The evacuation order in Crowsnest Pass has now been lifted.
  • A State of Local Emergency remains in effect for Crowsnest Pass.
  • Agriculture and Forestry has deployed 43 firefighters and support, five helicopters and heavy equipment to fight the 99-hectare blaze. Today, firefighters will be working to surround the fire with a fire guard and fully contain it.
Government of Alberta support
  • In addition to firefighting resources for the Crowsnest Pass fire, the Government of Alberta provided background support to local authorities during this response. This included:
  • One System on Wheels with 100 radios and three staff deployed to the Crowsnest Pass area.
  • Six Environment and Parks conservation officers supporting RCMP.
  • 72 cots were delivered to Pincher Creek through the Provincial Emergency Social Services system.
  • Six fish and wildlife officers from Justice and Solicitor General.
  • Four field officers from Alberta Emergency Management Agency to support local authorities.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll