Grass fires in Strathmore area

RCMP Alberta
Strathmore RCMP are advising that two grass fires have ignited in the Strathmore area. The first is located near Highway 910 and Range Road 264. Preliminary reports indicate a train caught fire near the Agrium Plant which in turn created a grass fire due to the extreme winds. The train did not derail. No injuries have been reported. The second is located in the area of Highway 817 and Highway 24 near Sisksika Nation. Some residents in the rural area near the fire have been evacuated.
Also, be advised that Highway 1 is closed from Highway 21 to Range Road 214 due to the fires.
All evacuees or anyone concerned for their safety are asked to attend the Strathmore Civic Centre.
Details are limited at this time as the wildfire situation is changing rapidly. Additional information will be released as it becomes known. The RCMP appreciates Media's patience and assistance with keeping the public update.
