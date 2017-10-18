Holiday Train schedules 2017 Pincher Station stop

|CP Holiday Train at Pincher Station, Dec. 2015
The Holiday Train will also stop at Fort Macleod before Pincher Station at 9:20 am, and at Coleman after Pincher Station at 1:05 pm.
The Holiday Train is used as an incentive to donate to local food banks in the United States and Canada. When it last stopped at Pincher Station in 2015 it helped raise $12,000 for the local food bank.
"The Holiday Train program is all about local food banks and food shelves and the critical role they play in our communities," according to Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer. "People come for the beautifully-lit train and stay for the incredible show - all in the name of community. The holiday season is the best time of the year, and we look forward to bringing together thousands of Canadians and Americans this season for this incredibly important cause and a great time."
