If you thought it was windy yesterday...

Wind warnings have been issued for most of southern Alberta. The strongest winds will be near Pincher Creek with gusts up to 130 km/h.
Issued by Environment Canada at 9:22 pm MDT Monday 16 October 16, 2017
Wind warning in effect for:
Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.
An intense low is forecast to develop over western Alberta Tuesday tracking into Saskatchewan Tuesday night.
The low will bring strong winds to the southern foothills tonight spreading eastwards Tuesday. Northwesterly winds will develop in central Alberta Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts near 90 km/h are expected. The strongest winds will be near Pincher Creek with gusts up to 130 km/h.
Winds will diminish Tuesday night.
Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.
Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.
- M.D. of Pincher Creek near Beauvais Lake Prov. Park, Cowley, Burmis, Maycroft. Pincher Creek, and Twin Butte
- M.D. of Ranchland
- Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank
- Piikani Reserve
- Waterton Lakes Nat. Park and Blood Res. 148A
