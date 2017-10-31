In Memoriam: Ronald Wayne Draper

(in memoriam)
(1947-2017)
On Friday, October 27, 2017, Ronald Wayne Draper of Pincher Creek, Alberta, passed away suddenly at the Peter Lougheed Hospital in Calgary from complications of surgery. He was surrounded by his loving wife Karen and his family.
It was the family’s request that a private memorial service be held at a later date.
Ronald leaves behind his loving wife Karen Draper of Pincher Creek; his three sons: Cody (Raquel) Draper of North Battleford, SK; Jason (Jennifer) Draper of Pincher Creek and Dustin (Tanya) Draper of Pincher Creek; his grandchildren: Justin, Jaydon, Jayce, Natalie, Nathan, Jett, Spencer & Ashley; his sisters: Carol Wynder and Marlene Delf & families; and his brothers: Lawrence and Marlon Draper & families.
He was predeceased by his father Wayne Draper and his grandchildren Brandon & Brady Draper.
Memorial Contributions for the late Ronald Draper may be made to the Calgary Health Trust, Peter Lougheed Hospital (in support of the Vascular Department) 1032, 3500 – 26 Avenue NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 6J4.
To email condolences, please visit: www.snodgrassfuneralhomes.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Homes (Pincher Creek) assisting the Draper Family with funeral arrangements (403) 627-4864.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.