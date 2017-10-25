In Memoriam: Veronica “Vernie” Bruder

Veronica “Vernie” Bruder
1927 - 2017
Veronica “Vernie” Kathryn Bruder, beloved wife of the late Joseph William Bruder, passed away on October 21, 2017 at the age of 90 years. Vernie is survived by her children: Ronald (Rhonda), Carol, Jane (Walter Schauerte), Eric (Olga), Blaise (Linda), son-in-law Dennis Carney (Ann), Myron (Evelyn), David (Bev), Rhona Bartolotti, daughter-in-law Janet Bruder (Steve), James (Lynn), Paul (Chris), Carlos (Glenda), Steven, Tony (Lorraine), forty-eight grandchildren, seventy-one great grandchildren (soon to be seventy-two), and four sisters-in-law Rosalie Leveque, Agatha McRae, Frieda Bruder, and Frances Bruder. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Anton and Julia Bonertz, her husband Joseph, son Kevin, daughter Angela, daughter-in-law Tracey and granddaughter-in-law Jennifer. Vernie had great love and pride in her family and took great joy in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was always willing to help anybody and with anything. She lived her faith through the love and care she showed to all she came in contact with.
Relatives and friends are invited to Prayers and Tributes at St. Michael’s Catholic Church (958 Christie Avenue, Pincher Creek) on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 11:00am with Reverend Silvano Vargas presiding. Memorial Donations in Vernie’s name may be made directly to the Good Samaritans Society, (P.O. Box 1510, Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0).
