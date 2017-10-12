Kenow fire concerns discussed again at MD of Pincher Creek council meeting

Councillor Terry Yagos reiterated his opinion that the parameters of a review should be more clearly defined before making a decision on the matter. Councillors Garry Marchuk and Fred Schoening and Reeve Brian Hammond agreed that any such decision should be postponed until a Unified Command debriefing has been provided, which is scheduled for late October. Hammond said initiating a review would be premature at this point in time. Councillor Yagos moved that Stevick's resolution be tabled until the regular council meeting of November 7 (one meeting after council's planned post-election organizational meeting), after the debriefing. Councillor Schoening asked for a recorded vote. The motion to table passed, with councillors Schoening and Stevick opposed.
^ Video: MD council discussing disposition of Twin Butte delegation.
Later during council's October 10 meeting they discussed the disposition of the September 26 delegation from a coalition of Twin Butte area residents, who asked for a public inquiry into the response to the Kenow fire. Councillor Stevick represents District 1, the area in question, and asked to address the coalition members in attendance, a request denied by the Reeve (such addresses do not conform to the council's normal rules of order). A discussion between councillors ensued, primarily along the same lines as the one concerning Stevick's proposed resolution, with the major difference being that Stevick asked for a review and the delegation asked for a formal inquiry.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.