Kenow fire October 3 information update

WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK - WHAT’S OPEN AND CLOSED
Some areas in Waterton Lakes National Park are now open to the public. Please see ourupdated list of open and accessible areas by visiting the Kenow Fire webpage. All other frontcountry and backcountry areas (including trails) are closed and being assessed for safety hazards due to the ongoing Kenow Fire.
The high intensity of the fire resulted in a large number of danger trees, rock falls, deep and hot ash pits and other hazards that continue to pose a safety risk throughout the park. At this time, camping is not permitted anywhere in Waterton Lakes National Park and all areas west of Upper Waterton Lake remain closed for the safety of the public. Please respect the closures.
Contact the Information Line (403-859-5109) for more information.
Please stop by the information desk at the Parks Canada Operation Building from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 7 days a week.
WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOUR
· Approximately 20 centimetres of snow and cooler temperatures on Oct. 2 provided enough suppression to ensure no further spread of the fire.
· Parks Canada will continue to identify and extinguish hot spots as needed. For the most up-to-date information, please consult www.parkscanada.ca/waterton-kenow-fire
