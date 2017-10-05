Kenow fire update October 5, 2017

The Kenow Fire is now under control. Patrolling of the fire is still ongoing; should residents notice smoke in the area, please dial 911.
Council would like to thank their residents for their cooperation, patience and understanding during this wildfire event. The speed of the fire was unprecedented. Although five homes were lost, there were no reports of serious injuries and no lives were lost. Council also sends its sincerest thanks to the firefighters for their tireless efforts in extinguishing this wildfire.
