Leopard Frog workshop held at Beaver Mines and Beauvais Lake

|Northern Leopard Frog (photos: Parks Canada/Kim Pearson/Lea Randall)
|Workshop at Coalfields School
|Distribution
Lea Randall's work has focused on the norther leopard frog. She spoke on how to identify the frogs, habitats throughout seasons and life cycles, distribution, and their current status in the province of Alberta. She explained the frog is on the threatened list in Alberta, however in British Columbia it is edged into the endangered zone. Decline in population was noted in 1970s and 80s. Some of the factors effecting the frogs and preventing recovery include industrial development, agriculture, and changing water patterns.
MULTISAR partners with landowners to conserve grassland species at risk in Alberta. Brad Downey addressed habitat stewardship initiatives and ways landowners could make their water sources more hospitable to amphibians.
Waterton Lakes National Park Kim Pearson is also the Chair of WBRA. She spoke to the introduction work being done within the national park.
|Touring Beauvais Lake
Morehouse said the frogs have specific winter habitat needs, including water with high oxygen levels. This means the water either has to have running water coming into it, or be a large body of still water. This differs from some frogs who bury themselves and hibernate through the winter. "We know they are in Beauvais, we know their in Waterton Lakes National Park, There is a population in Magrath... One of the things we are trying to do, from the Biospheres perspective, is to get some of this information out there, and to hear stories from land owners who had frogs on their place, or even if they have got them there, now. We have been looking at potential locations for habitat improvement, or down the road, potentially some re-introduction efforts."
Email sightings of leopard frogs to nleopardfrog@watertonbiosphere.com
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.