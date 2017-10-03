Lethbridge Police investigate suspicious social media post related to St. Francis Jr. High School

The origin of the image was subsequently traced to a northside home. Police attended the home and located a 13-year-old male suspect who is a student at St. Francis. The boy was questioned by police and there is no evidence to suggest any criminal intent. The image used was a stock photo from the internet and no weapons or ammunition were located at the home.
At this time the investigation is ongoing. St. Francis will operate normally on October 4. Counselling supports are readily available, and should you require further information, please contact school administration.
