Recent

Weather

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Lethbridge Police investigate suspicious social media post related to St. Francis Jr. High School

Lethbridge Police Service/Holy Spirit Catholic School Division - On October 3, 2017 at approximately 3:30 pm Lethbridge police received information about a Snap Chat image depicting a bag of bullets labelled “St. Francis Junior High.” Police immediately attended to secure and search the school. No bullets, weapons or anything suspicious was located. Although regular classes had  concluded and the majority of students had already been dismissed St. Francis administration quickly secured the building and brought all students from within the building and on the practice fields into the gymnasium as a precaution. A locker in the school was searched and police found no further evidence of an ongoing threat. A youth has been questioned and police are confident that there is no risk to the school.

The origin of the image was subsequently traced to a northside home. Police attended the home and located a 13-year-old male suspect who is a student at St. Francis. The boy was questioned by police and there is no evidence to suggest any criminal intent. The image used was a stock photo from the internet and no weapons or ammunition were located at the home.

At this time the investigation is ongoing. St. Francis will operate normally on October 4. Counselling supports are readily available, and should you require further information, please contact school administration.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll