Lethbridge police searching for missing teen

|Missing: Marysa Lamirand
Marysa is described as approximately 5'2", 105 lbs with shoulder length dyed red hair that she usually wears in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing jeans, a maroon hoodie, boots with a heel and had a grey back pack made of grey cloth with a pattern on it.
Anyone with information on Marysa Lamirand’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
