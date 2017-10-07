Recent

Weather

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Lethbridge police searching for missing teen

Missing: Marysa Lamirand
Lethbridge Police Service - Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing 13-year-old girl.  Marysa Lamirand was last seen in Lethbridge on October 6, 2017 at 11:30 am.

Marysa is described as approximately 5'2", 105 lbs with shoulder length dyed red hair that she usually wears in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing jeans, a maroon hoodie, boots with a heel and had a grey back pack made of grey cloth with a pattern on it.

Anyone with information on Marysa Lamirand’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll