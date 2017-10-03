Letter: Election concerns

However, some distressing notes in the current campaigns revolve around damaged and stolen signs as well as deliberate efforts to describe some candidates in negative and untruthful ways. None of these should be part of democracy in our community. Let us instead look at the issues raised and the qualifications of the candidates who have generously offered their talents for public service. Then let’s get out and vote, as this matters most of all in our precious Pincher Creek community to which we all belong.
