Letter: Strengthening Volunteer Boards workshop worthwhile


Joyce Sasse (Annora Brown Society) - The workshop about “Strengthening Volunteer Boards”, sponsored by the Pincher Creek Rec Office, was most helpful. Leaders were responsive to the many questions raised. At the same time they outlined the responsibilities than help a volunteer organizations operate effectively.

Should an organization need help with such matters as member recruitment, financial planning, developing by-laws, etc., contact Rhonda Oczkowski at the Rec. office. She has access (through Alberta Culture and Tourism) to a wealth of resources at no cost. Knowledgeable workshop leaders can be invited to work hands-on with any community organization.

Thanks for a most worthwhile event.
                                                                                                                   
                                                                                                                        

