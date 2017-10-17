Livingstone Range School Division 2017 election results

Ward 1 (Nanton, Stavely, Claresholm, Granum)
McKee, John (incumbent): 1320 - Elected
Toone, Brad (incumbent): 1098 - Elected
Vanderfluit, Jacqui: 803
Swanson, Jaye: 573
Ward 2 (CNP, Lundbreck, Cowley)
Long, Gregory Alan: 841 - Elected
Yagos, Clara (incumbent): 702 - Elected
Stevens, Kristy (incumbent: 520
Ward 3 (Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek)
Hodges, Lori (incumbent): 1087 - Elected
Poytress, Lacey Lynn: 1009 - Elected
Burdett, (Jim) James W.: 867 - Elected
Stano, Terri: 628
