Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Livingstone Range School Division 2017 election results


Unofficial results for Livingstone Range School Division No. 68 trustees:                                       

Ward 1 (Nanton, Stavely, Claresholm, Granum)
McKee, John (incumbent): 1320 - Elected 
Toone, Brad (incumbent): 1098 - Elected 
Vanderfluit, Jacqui: 803
Swanson, Jaye: 573

Ward 2 (CNP, Lundbreck, Cowley)
Long, Gregory Alan: 841 - Elected
Yagos, Clara (incumbent): 702 - Elected
Stevens, Kristy (incumbent: 520

Ward 3 (Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek)
Hodges, Lori (incumbent): 1087 - Elected 
Poytress, Lacey Lynn: 1009 - Elected 
Burdett, (Jim) James W.: 867 - Elected 
Stano, Terri: 628

