Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Livingstone School Grad 2018 Italian Night Nov. 24

Livingstone School Grad 2018 Italian Night
Friday, November 24

Cowley Hall
Supper at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets available from any Grade 12 or at the Office
Adult: $8.00 / Student $5.00 / Family (2 adults/2 children) / 6 & Under Free
Silent Auction! Dessert Auction!

