There is a mandatory evacuation order for residents on all of Chimney Rock Road and south to Highway 520 on the west side of Highway 22. This is an evacuation alert for residents north of Chimney Rock Road to Highway 533 on the west side of Highway 22. Residents evacuating please call the Municipal District of Ranchland No. 66 office at 403-646-3131.
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mandatory evacution for Chimney Rock Road area
