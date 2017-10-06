MD of Pincher Creek 2017 Candidates Forum - The candidates

Videos from the October 5 MD of Pincher Creek No. 9 2017 Election Candidates Forum, moderated by FCSS Director David Green. The candidate videos are presented in the order the Division each represents, with the exception of the first video, which is a compilation of wrap-up statements by the candidates at the forum's finale, in order of presentation. We will post videos from the question and answer section of the event once they have been processed.
Division 1: Quentin Stevick acclaimed
Division 2 candidate Rick Lemire:
Division 2 candidate Fred Schoening (incumbent):
Division 3 candidate Bev Everts:
Division 3 candidate Tom Judd:
Division 3 candidate Garry Marchuk (incumbent):
Division 4: Brian Hammond acclaimed
Division 5 candidate Ernie Olsen:
Division 5 candidate Terry Yagos (incumbent):
