M.D. of Pincher Creek Elections 2017 results




Unofficial Results of Municipal Election for MD of Pincher Creek No. 9

Division 1
Stevick, Quentin - Acclaimed

Division 2
Lemire, Rick: 95 - Elected
Schoening, Fred: 61

Division 3
Everts, Bev: 112 - Elected
Judd, Tom: 61
Marchuk, Garry: 67

Division 4
Hammond, Brian – Acclaimed

Division 5
Yagos, Terry: 144 - Elected
Olsen, Ernie: 69

