M.D. of Pincher Creek Elections 2017 results

Unofficial Results of Municipal Election for MD of Pincher Creek No. 9
Division 1
Stevick, Quentin - Acclaimed
Division 2
Lemire, Rick: 95 - Elected
Schoening, Fred: 61
Division 3
Everts, Bev: 112 - Elected
Judd, Tom: 61
Marchuk, Garry: 67
Division 4
Hammond, Brian – Acclaimed
Division 5
Yagos, Terry: 144 - Elected
Olsen, Ernie: 69
