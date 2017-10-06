MD of Pincher Creek notice of election and voting instructions

MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF PINCHER CREEK NO. 9 PROVINCE OF ALBERTA.
NOTICE OF ELECTION
Local Authorities Election Act (Sections 12, 35, 46)
Notice is hereby given that an election will be held for the filling of the following offices:
Electoral Division 2 - Office of Councillor, Vacancy - 1 (one)
Electoral Division 3 - Office of Councillor, Vacancy - 1 (one)
Voting will take place on the 16th day of October, 2017, between the hours of 10:00 am and 8:00 pm. Voting Stations will be located at:
Division 2 MD Administration Building 1037 Herron Avenue, Pincher Creek
Division 3 Coalfield School (Beaver Mines) 2127 Highway 507
Division 5 Lundbreck Community Hall 304 First Street, Lundbreck
All voting stations will be able to accommodate for handicapped persons. For directions to any of these locations please contact the MD Administrative Office at 403-627-3130.
NOTICE OF ADVANCE POLL (Section 73)
An Advance Poll will be held at the Municipal District Administrative Offices, for the above mentioned offices to be filled, and School Board Trustees, at 1037 Herron Avenue, Pincher Creek, Alberta on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 between the hours of 10:00 am and 8:00 pm.
PHYSICALLY INCAPACITATED VOTERS (Section 79)
Provision to vote at home will be arranged by contacting the Returning Officer at 627-3130 during business hours prior to Advance Poll, October 11, 2017.
SCHOOL TRUSTEE VOTING
MD Residents in Divisions 1, 2 and 4 may vote for School Trustee at 1037 Herron Avenue, MD Administration Building, on General Voting Day.
MD Residents in Divisions 3 and 5 may vote for their School Trustee at their assigned municipal polling station, on General Voting Day.
PLEASE NOTE:
In order to vote, you must produce identification for inspection. The identification must be one or more of:
- Operator/Driver’s License
- Government Photo Identification (for non-drivers)
- Bank/Credit Card Statement or Personal Cheque
- Correspondence issued by a school, college or university
- Government cheque or cheque stub
- Income/property tax assessment notice
- Insurance policy or coverage card
- Letter from a public curator, public guardian or public trustee
- One of the following, issued by the responsible authority of a shelter or soup kitchen: Attestation of residence, letter of stay, admission form or statement of benefits
- Pension Plan statement of benefits, contributions or participation
- Prescription bottle insert
- Residential lease or mortgage statement
- Statement of government benefits, e.g. employment insurance, old-age security, social assistance, disability support or child tax benefit
- Utility bill, e.g. telephone, public utilities commission, television, hydro, gas or water
- Vehicle ownership or insurance certificate
DATED at the Town of Pincher Creek in the Province of Alberta this 22nd day of September, 2017.
Wendy Kay, Returning Officer
