Multicultural Friendship Pot-luck Gathering Oct. 28

Multicultural Friendship Pot-luck Gathering
Saturday, October 28, 5 - 8 pm at Anglican Church
What do you take with you when you travel? What do you take away when you return? Has travel changed perspectives for you?
Please join the next pot luck gathering of the Multicultural Friendship Group to discuss some of these ideas. Debby Crowshoe will share some of her experiences gained during a trip to the southwestern United States this past summer. She and several of her Crowshoe sisters spent a week travelling in New Mexico and Arizona, a first for her, and a return journey for them.
Similarities and differences, new landscapes and colours, road side vendors and the fantastic Santa Fe market, a visit to the oldest continually inhabited settlement in North America at Sky City - all provided new perspectives to be shared.
Everyone is welcome to join us for this on Saturday, October 28, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Anglican Church. Pot luck meal will be followed by the presentation. We invite others to share how travels have enriched them as well. Hope to see you there.
