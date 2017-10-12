Recent

Thursday, October 12, 2017

Multiple RV battery thefts in Fort Macleod


RCMP Alberta - On Thursday morning October 12, 2017 several Fort Macleod residents discovered batteries from their RVs had been stolen during the night. Three separate incidents were reported however there is likely more which have not yet been discovered. All reported incidents occurred in the 27th to 30th Street area on the north side of town. The RV batteries were removed from the boxes mounted near the front hitch on the RV trailers.

If you have information regarding these thefts or noticed suspicious behaviour in the area, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

