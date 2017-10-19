Municipality of Crowsnest Pass re-emtry notice

Municipality of Crowsnest Pass - Due to changing conditions that have reduced the potential risks to evacuees, the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass is rescinding the evacuation order for McLaren Ridge, Carbondale Trailer Court, McGillivray Road/63 Street as well as the evacuation alert for the rest of Coleman as of 9:30 am on October 19, 2017. Willow Drive evacuation order was rescinded at 3:45 PM on October 18, 2017.
All evacuees must visit the Municipal Office at 8502 19 Avenue in Coleman to obtain a Re-Entry Information Package and Permit prior to entry being granted.
If you have any questions, please call the Municipal Office at (403) 562-8833.
