Okotoks RCMP request help to identify suspect after patrol cars rammed

RCMP Alberta -
Okotoks RCMP are asking for the public's assistance to identify a male suspect after two police cars were rammed. On October 26 at 5:53 pm, Okotoks RCMP were dispatched to a report of an erratic driver in the Walmart parking lot. Officers attended and located the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle rammed both RCMP patrol cars, and fled the scene.No injuries were sustained by the RCMP members involved. Further investigation after the events revealed that truck had been reported stolen two days earlier. Okotoks RCMP are now asking for the public's assistance to locate the involved vehicle and identify the driver.
The vehicle is described as a 2002 White dodge truck bearing Alberta licence plate BVF5334.
The suspect is described as a caucasian male, approximately 30- 35 years of age, facial hair, medium brown hair.
If you have can identify the male pictured or if you have any information in regards to this incident, please call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-994-6400,
or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477
(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com
, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca
for instructions)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.