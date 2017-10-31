Pages
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Pincher Creek Dolphin Swim Club AGM November 21
Pincher Creek Dolphin Swim Club
AGM
Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 at
6:00 pm at ParentLink.
We invite and encourage parents to attend in order to fill vacant seats on the board and help keep the swim club an amazing and wonderful opportunity for our children.
