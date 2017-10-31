Pincher Creek RCMP summary to Oct. 29, 2017

Total calls for service - 43
Assaults - 1
Fraud / Forgery - 2
Uttering Threats - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 1
Theft of motor vehicle - 2
Theft under $5000 - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 3
MV Collisions - 4
Liquor offences - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 2
Assistance to other agencies - 3
False Alarms - 5
911 calls (invalid) - 2
Animal calls - 3
Prisoners held - 1
