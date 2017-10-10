Pincher Creek RCMP summary to October 9, 2017

Total calls for service - 51
Break and Enter (residential) - 2
Fraud / Forgery - 2
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft of motor vehicle - 1
Theft over $5000 - 1
Theft under $5000 - 4
Driving complaints (general) - 1
MV Collisions - 8
Liquor offences - 1
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 3
Assistance to other agencies - 2
False Alarms - 1
911 calls (invalid) - 5
Animal calls - 6
Prisoners held – 4
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.