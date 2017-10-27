Pincher Creek Town Council agrees to help Children's World Daycare

Chris Davis -
Council for the Town of Pincher Creek met in-camera on October 10 with Children's World Daycare (CWD) representatives Clayton Lejan and Melissa Theriault, who requested support from the Town. Included in the request: That the accounts receivable for rent and upcoming rent until April 1, 2018 be waived; that the Town provide a grant to the Society in the amount of up to $20,000; and that a council member be appointed to the Society's board. Council agreed to the request. At their October 23 regular meeting councillor Sussanne O'Rourke was appointed to the CWD board, with councillor Wayne Elliott as an alternate. Council appointments are reviewed annually.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.