Proposed Alberta Cannabis Framework released

High-level details of the draft framework
“I’d like to thank every Albertan who participated in our various engagements regarding cannabis legalization over the summer. With your input, we’ve drafted a proposed framework to manage legalized cannabis in our province. We look forward to receiving additional feedback from Albertans on this framework.” - Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General
- A minimum age of 18 to purchase and consume cannabis.
- Provincial oversight and regulation of wholesaling and distribution of cannabis products through the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC).
- A public possession limit for adults of 30 grams.
- The ability to grow up to four cannabis plants, no taller than one metre, at home for personal use.
- Restrictions on retail locations selling alcohol, tobacco or pharmaceuticals together with cannabis.
- Strict rules around zoning retail locations and training for employees.
- Provincewide restrictions on where cannabis can be used in public, with an emphasis on protecting children and limiting second-hand exposure.
- Ability for municipalities to introduce additional restrictions on public consumption.
- New tools to expand the ability of police to address drug-impaired driving.
- Development of an extensive public education program.
Full details of the draft Alberta Cannabis Framework are available online and Albertans are encouraged to provide feedback to the government.
The online survey runs until Friday, Oct. 27 at midnight. A final version of the framework and legislation is expected to be introduced later this winter.
Quick facts
- More than 45,000 Albertans responded to our online survey about cannabis this summer – one of the most successful government surveys in Alberta’s history.
- The government also completed meetings with over 100 stakeholder and sector groups. These meetings included Indigenous groups, private industry, municipalities, the AGLC, health-care providers, law enforcement and members of the transportation and labour sectors.
