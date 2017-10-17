Tuesday, October 17, 2017
RCMP on scene with a semi rollover on Highway 22
Turner Valley RCMP press release - RCMP are currently on the scene of a collision involving a semi truck rollover at 2:40 pm, Tuesday, October 17. The location of the collision is on Highway 22 near Chain Lakes.
RCMP are advising motorists travelling northbound or southbound on Highway 22 to drive cautiously as the winds are extremely high.
