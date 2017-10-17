Recent

Weather

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

RCMP on scene with a semi rollover on Highway 22


Turner Valley RCMP press release - RCMP are currently on the scene of a collision involving a semi truck rollover at 2:40 pm, Tuesday, October 17. The location of the collision is on Highway 22 near Chain Lakes.

RCMP are advising motorists travelling northbound or southbound on Highway 22 to drive cautiously as the winds are extremely high.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll