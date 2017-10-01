Solutions and substitutions

Hi Reena,
I have a Le Creuset Dutch oven that I have owned for over 30 years. I was cooking a tomato jam that had sugar in it and the temperature was too high and it burnt the bottom of the pan. I have tried to scrub the burnt substance with baking soda, baking soda with vinegar, I have boiled water with baking soda and dish soap and there is still some burnt on residue left. Any suggestions? Thanks, Theresa
Dear Theresa,
Adding the element of heat is smart but instead of water and baking soda, pour enough vinegar into the pot to cover the bottom. Add baking soda, bring to a boil for 5 minutes. Turn element off, cover and leave overnight. Scrub in the morning. Unless there is a chance of permanent scratches, use an S.O.S pad. Or sprinkle the inside of the pot with a layer of dishwasher detergent powder. Fill the pot one-quarter full with water. Boil for 5 minutes and remove from element. Leave overnight and wash as normal. Or soak cola in the pot overnight. Scrub with an abrasive pad in the morning! Some people have great results by soaking a fabric softener sheet inside the pot with some water overnight, however it sounds like your pot needs a more aggressive solution.
Hello Reena,
Over the years, stains have developed under planters sitting on concrete or patio paver from water and fertilizer running through planters. Any solution to remove these white fertilizer stains? Thank-you, Walter
Hi Walter,
Pour a liberal amount of vinegar onto the stain. Sprinkle with a liberal amount of salt and leave for 15 mins. Scrub with a bristled brush. If the stains remain, rinse with water. Pour one-quarter cup bleach to one gallon water. Pour onto the area and scrub with an abrasive brush. Thoroughly rinse with water. Muriatic acid is a last resort, because it is a dangerous product if not used correctly; see label instructions before use.
Dear Reena,
Do you have a recipe for waterless hand cleaner? Sam
Dear Sam,
The FDA states that for a waterless hand cleaner to effectively kill germs, it must contain at least 60% alcohol. Make your own ‘Peppermint Hand Sanitizer’ by combining: half cup Aloe Vera gel, three quarter cup rubbing alcohol and half teaspoon peppermint essential oil. Mix and store in a spray bottle.
Dear Reena,
Is it possible to make my own real vanilla for baking in contrast to imitation vanilla extract? Deepak
Dear Deepak,
I really enjoy using real vanilla as opposed to vanilla extract. Let’s begin with proper storage, vanilla doesn’t typically "go bad" but if stored in a warm place it will deteriorate and lose flavor. Refrigeration is not recommended but if it's a choice between a hot storage area and refrigerator, opt for the fridge! Pure vanilla extract is made by "percolating" chopped vanilla beans with consumable alcohol and water. Combine 1 vanilla bean in a container of vodka. Keep in mind you will require patience, because the mixture needs to sit for about 8 weeks to reach full strength.
Hi Reena,
Firstly, I recently boiled a stainless-steel pot completely dry. When I took it off the hot element I put the pot on a dishcloth that must have had a lot of synthetics in it, most of which melted and adhered to the bottom of the pot. Is there a way I can remove this hard, black material? Secondly, my white lamp shades have little brown spots left behind by insects. Is there a way to remove them without damaging the taut fabric of the lamp shade? I have derived many helpful tips from your column. Thank you for sharing your wisdom! Evelyn
Hi Evelyn,
First question: Purchase a bottle of Goo Gone, apply a thick layer of the product onto the steel pot. Using a razor blade, gently scrape the melted cloth off the pot. Without much effort, the pot should be good as new! Second question: Using a soft toothbrush wipe the brown spots with a mixture of dish soap and baking soda or non-bleach, non-gel toothpaste. Rinse with plain vinegar.
Dear Reena,
Do you have any ideas of a good substitute for sour cream? Ida
Dear Ida,
Combine 4 drops of lemon juice with one cup whipped cream. Let sit for 30 mins. Or use plain or vanilla yogurt, depending on what you are making.
Dear Reena,
I have an Under Armour athletic garment that has bad body odor smell in the armpits. I wash it after every use; however, I cannot get the foul smell out. Any suggestions? Chloe
Dear Chloe,
Soak Under Armour in 50/50 white vinegar and water for a few hours before tossing the entire contents into the washing machine. Wash with HOT water and machine dry, so that fabric dries quickly. I also contacted the Under Armour Company and they recommend; soaking the gear thoroughly for 30 - 60 minutes in a solution of half cup of baking soda mixed with 2 quarts of water.
Feedback from Reader
Re: Dishwasher Woes
I just read your advice regarding Albert's dishwasher not working properly. Albert’s dishwasher will work better and last longer if he scrapes the food off his dishes first. I rinse mine well, and there's no problem. After 30 years, I just got a new one. Works great. I am horrified at what some people put in their dishwasher and say it should handle it, they are dishwashers, not garburators.
Smart Tip from Lily:
The best way to remove tape and grease residue from items; put paint thinner on a cloth and rub till it's gone, won't harm the item.
Comfort Food: Homemade Chocolate Pudding!
Makes 4 Delicious Servings
In a double boiler stir together: Half cup sugar, 3 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder, one quarter cup cornstarch and a pinch of salt. Set the temperature to medium heat; stir in two and three quarter cups milk. Stir constantly and bring to a boil until mixture is thick enough to adhere to the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and add 2 tbsp. butter and one and a half tsp. vanilla. Cool and serve warm. Refrigerate to store.
Attracting Lady Bugs to Your Garden:
Many species of lady bugs eat aphids, which suck the life force out of your plants.
If you purchase lady bugs for your garden, release them in the evening, because while they do climb at night, they don’t fly at night which increases the chance that lady bugs will stay put.
Lady bugs can eat up to 50 aphids a day.
Create an enticing environment for ladybugs by watering your garden and keeping the plants moist.
Lady bugs are harmless to humans but when threatened, they do emit a foul odor.
Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.
Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca
