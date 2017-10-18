Southern Alberta wildfires update, evening of Oct. 18

Current situation
One State of Local Emergency remains in effect, for the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass. Emergency declarations for Wheatland County and Medicine Hat have ended.
An evacuation order remains in place for parts of Crowsnest Pass where significant winds continue to have a concerning effect on the wildfire. The reception centre in Pincher Creek remains open.
Fire effects
- An Alberta firefighter, James Hargrave, lost his life in performance of his duty. The Government of Alberta extends its deepest sympathies to his family, loved ones and colleagues.
- A total of 14 homes have been reported lost across the province, including:
- 2 in the Hamlet of Stobart.
- 4 in the Hamlet of Gleichen.
- 1 in Rockyview County.
- 5 in Acadia Valley.
- 2 on Siksika First Nation.
- One barn and one garage were destroyed in Crowsnest Pass.
- The Allison Creek Fish Hatchery in Crowsnest Pass has sustained no damage. The Raven Fish Hatchery near Caroline sustained wind damage to the roof.
Wildfire activity
- There is currently one wildfire of concern in the Forest Protection Area, west of Coleman in Crowsnest Pass. That fire covers a total of 106 hectares.
- Wind warnings remain in effect for the southwest corner of the province.
- Alberta Agriculture and Forestry has 25 wildland firefighters supporting local fire departments. Four helicopters and heavy equipment are also deployed.
- Travel
- Highway 3 from Coleman to the British Columbia border is now open; however, caution is urged while driving in that area.
