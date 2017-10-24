Thank you from Returning Officer Lou Burnham

I would like to thank the Municipal Affairs of Alberta for the friendly assistance given.
Also a big thanks to the staff at the Town Office for your cheery smiles and all the work you did for me. I was all appreciated.
My biggest THANK YOU goes to all the workers at the election polls. You all did an excellent job. It was all performed in an efficient and professional manner. Good job by all, thank you so much.
