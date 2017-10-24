Recent

Thank you from Returning Officer Lou Burnham


Town of Pincher Creek Returning Officer Lou Burnham - Once again the Municipal Election is over. The residents of the Town of Pincher Creek has chosen a new team to go forward. Thank you to all those people who put their names forward.

I would like to thank the Municipal Affairs of Alberta for the friendly assistance given.

Also a big thanks to the staff at the Town Office for your cheery smiles and all the work you did for me. I was all appreciated.

My biggest THANK YOU goes to all the workers at the election polls. You all did an excellent job. It was all performed in an efficient and professional manner. Good job by all, thank you so much.


