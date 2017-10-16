Town of Pincher Creek Election 2017 results

Town of Pincher Creek: Higher number posted earlier tonight were incorrect, the below has been verified.
Mayoral Candidates
Anderberg, Don: 701 - Elected
Gray, Dianne: 330
Councillor Candidates
Barber, Mark: 787 - Elected
Elliott, Wayne: 844 - Elected
Jackson, Lorne: 765 - Elected
Korbett, Scott: 804 - Elected
McGillivray, Brian: 682 - Elected
O'Rourke, Sussanne: 423 - Elected
Blake, Tim: 316
Thornton, Douglas: 338
