Town of Pincher Creek recount: Anderberg still Mayor

Town CAO Laurie Wilgosh and Returning Officer Lou Burnham signed the below letter that responds to questions asked by Gray in her request for the recount.
October 18, 2017
Attention: Pincher Creek Residents
Re: Election Recount Letter
All results are unofficial for a 4 day period, during this time a recount can be requested in accordance with section 98 of the LocalAuthorities Election Act. All ballots were counted in accordance to the Location Authorities Election Act.
The actual count for each candidate was not modified at any time, the count is reflective of the ballots received during the electoral process.
3) Why the first initial numbers reflected over 2500 for many of the councillorin the early count and then suddenly alerted to be 844, 765, 787 or how my count changes from 652 to 330 as examples.
As stated above, the count entered into the website was compounding the totals, this was a malfunction that was corrected at 10:49p.m.
4) Where is the statement of Poll?
As per section 97(2) of the LocalAuthorities Election Act a statement of poll will be officially available on day 5.
5) Is that why there were so many errors?
This question is not clear and therefore we are unable to provide an answer.
6) Who submitted these numbers into the town's system?
The Returning Officer left the counting room and submitted poll results to a member of Town Administration. The poll results were entered into a spread sheet that was then printed and submitted to another member of administration to enter into the Towns website. The Returning Officer does not have access to the Town's website to enter numbers. At no time, were any of the numbers altered or changed. Proof of all documents are available for review at the Town Office.
7) Have all of your signed documents of residents who came in to vote actually live in the Town? Is that one reason the numbers were inaccurate?
All electors completed voting registers (form 8} in accordance with section 47, 53, 54, 59 and 78 of the Local Authorities Election Act. As per section 54, a candidate, official agent or scrutineer may only make an objection under subsection one at the time the person makes the statement.
8} How many actual voters were there?
1040, there were 9 spoiled ballots.
9) Were any of the town staff involved with the election process as many reports have stated that many were seen wandering in the counting room which goes against the ElectionsAct.
No Town Staff accessed the counting room after the polls were closed. The Returning Officer delivered poll results to an adjacent room where the process referred to in question 6 was initiated. People present in the counting room were; two scrutineers, thirteen deputy returning officers and one returning officer.
An official mayoral recount as requested by Dianne Gray was completed on October 18, 2017. During the recount the Returning Officer, 1 deputy returning officer, a scrutineer and a candidate were present. The recount numbers were 702 Don Anderberg 329 Dianne Gray.
Further questions regarding the process can be addressed with the Returning Officer. An official statement of the polls will be available after October 20, 2017 as per the Local Authorities Election Act.
Laurie Wilgosh
CAO,Town of Pincher Creek
Lou Burnham
Returning Officer
