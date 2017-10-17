Recent

Weather

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Town of Pincher Creek Mayor Don Anderberg's victory speech


Chris Davis -  Re-elected Pincher Creek Mayor Don Anderberg gave the above speech at an election evening party hosted at Salvage Solutions, introduced by MD of Pincher Creek Division 3 Councillor-elect Bev Everts.  Anderberg defeated contender Dianne Gray by 701 votes to 333 votes respectively (results currently unofficial).

Here also are some photos of the election evening party (and one from the MD council chambers after results were announced there):


^ Among the elected and acclaimed: Bev Everts (MD Division 3), Brian McGillivray (Town Council), Scott Korbett (Town Council), Town Mayor Don Anderberg, Susanne O'Rourke (Town Council), Mark Barber (Town Council), Quentin Stevick (MD Division 1)



MD councillors-elect Rick Lemire and Bev Everts, re-elected MD Councillor Terry Yagos






Re-elected Mayor Don Anderberg

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll