Town of Pincher Creek named Municipality of the Year

|Town of Pincher Creek CAO Laurie Wilgosh, Mayor Don Anderberg, ED Officer Marie Everts, Community Services Director Diane Burt-Stuckey
Chris Davis - On the evening of October 4 the Town of Pincher Creek was named Municipality/Community of the Year at The 2017 Southwest Service and Tourism awards, presented by Chinook Country Tourism Association in Lethbridge. The awards recognize outstanding customer experiences in the region.Marketing, Events and Economic Development Officer Marie Everts accepted the award on the Town's behalf. The award is presented annually "to a municipality/community that works together to develop, build, promote and enhance tourism in southwest Alberta". There were two other Pincher Creek award winners. Harvest Coffee House was named Outstanding Business. Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village's Nicole Dyrkacz was awarded for Outstanding Visitor Information Services. There were over 260 nominations received, including 22 from the greater Pincher Creek community, including the Town and MD.
Mayor Don Anderberg was obviously pleased with the award. "Our focus has been, for a few years, to help support groups, organizations, and businesses to develop, and help enhance some of the projects and activities that they put on. By helping where we can, I think the visitation has gone up. I think it is all positive. For a community to get an award like this, it's everyone working together."
2017 Town and MD of Pincher Creek nominees were:
- Castle Mountain Resort
- Cenotaph Park Pincher Creek
- Dexter Gabayan - Tim Hortons and A&W Pincher Creek
- Farley Wuth - Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village Harvest Coffeehouse, Outstanding Business Winner Heritage Inn - Pincher Creek
- Josh Mackenzie—Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village
- Kaitlin Speight - Harvest Coffeehouse
- Legacy Krampl - Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village Marjorie Villanis—Heritage Inn Pincher Creek Mark Wang - Castle Mountain Lodge
- Nicole Dyrkacz - Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village, Outstanding Visitor Information Services
- Peony Lui - Castle Mountain Lodge
- Rootstock 2017
- Sam Schofield - Mountain Drift
- Sierra West Cabins and Ranch Vacations
- Sierra West Frontier Cattle Drive
- Stardust Motel
- Stardust Sweet Treats
- Stuart Allen - Castle Mountain Resort
- Town of Pincher Creek, Municipality/Community of the Year
- Tracey Hoffman - Harvest Coffeehouse
