Town of Pincher Creek
Notice of Election and Requirements For Voter Identification
Local Authorities Election Act Sections 12, 35, 46, 53
LOCAL JURISDICTION: TOWN OF PINCHER CREEK, Province of Alberta
Notice is hereby given that an election will be held for the filling of the following offices:
Office(s) of MAYOR 1 (ONE) Vacancies
Office(s) of COUNCILLOR 6 (six) Vacancies
Voting will take place on the 16th day of October, 2017, between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 8:00 P.M.
Voting stations will be located at TOWN HALL GYM - 962 St. JOHN AVE
In order to vote, you must produce identification for inspection. The identification must be one or more of identification issued by a Canadian Government that contains a photograph of the elector and his or her name and current address or one piece of identification that establishes the elector’s name and current address as required by section 53 of the Local Authorities Election Act.
Dated at the Town of Pincher Creek, in the Province of Alberta,
this 20 day of September, 2017.
Lou Burnham
Returning Officer