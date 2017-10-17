Town of Pincher Creek supports Legion grant application

Toni Lucas
- Council for the Town of Pincher Creek voted to support the Royal Canadian Legion Pincher Creek Branch #43 during their regular meeting on Monday, October 10. The Legion has applied to the Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta for a grant to make renovations to their building to improve energy efficiency and reduce heating and electrical utility costs. As the Pincher Creek Branch #43 is not a registered charity with Canada Revenue they requested that the Town of Pincher Creek grant the opportunity to apply under the Town's charitable status for the grant.
- Breakdown for the cost of installation was $4,600
- Construction of hatches and vents in the Roof $1,000
- Contingency $800
Communication from the Legion to the Town explained the labor for the project is to be all volunteer by Legion members, who are fully qualified. This project is expected to reduce Legion utility costs sufficiently. The Legion said they are listed in the Town Disaster Plan as an evacuation location and have been used as such in the past.
