Training Inc. offers free career and employment assistance

If you are unemployed, underemployed, or even employed, and need a professional resume made, help with career planning or finding work, you can access Training Inc.'s Career and Employment Services for *FREE!*. These services are offered in partnership with Alberta Human Services and are free-of-charge to eligible Albertans. Call 403-627-1874 in Pincher Creek or the Pass to book at appointment.
Career and Employment SERVICES TRAINING INC. CAN PROVIDE YOU FOR *FREE*:
- Professional Resume Development
- Individualized Job Search Support
- Coaching to Get you Hired Quickly
- Career Research & Planning
- Training to Make Online Job Search and Application Easy
- Workshops to Improve Your Job Search and Interviewing Skills
- Short-Term Training (i.e.: Safety Training, Computer Training, and More)
- Job Search Resource Centre
- Work Computers, Internet, Fax Machine, Phone
- In-House Job Board Featuring Current Job Postings
- Job Search Guides and Books