Friday, October 13, 2017

Training Inc. offers free career and employment assistance

Career and Employment Assistance

If you are unemployed, underemployed, or even employed, and need a professional resume made, help with career planning or finding work, you can access Training Inc.'s Career and Employment Services for *FREE!*. These services are offered in partnership with Alberta Human Services and are free-of-charge to eligible Albertans. Call 403-627-1874 in Pincher Creek or the Pass to book at appointment.

Career and Employment SERVICES TRAINING INC. CAN PROVIDE YOU FOR *FREE*:
  • Professional Resume Development
  • Individualized Job Search Support
  • Coaching to Get you Hired Quickly
  • Career Research & Planning
  • Training to Make Online Job Search and Application Easy
  • Workshops to Improve Your Job Search and Interviewing Skills
  • Short-Term Training (i.e.: Safety Training, Computer Training, and More)
  • Job Search Resource Centre
  • Work Computers, Internet, Fax Machine, Phone
  • In-House Job Board Featuring Current Job Postings
  • Job Search Guides and Books

