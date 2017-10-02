Travel advisory issued for Stettler area

If travel is necessary, motorists are encouraged to check for road closures on line, bring extra winter clothing, fully charged cell phone(s) and drive appropriately for the road conditions.
If a motorist leaves the roadway and enters the ditch there are a number of things to consider:
- Ensure the exhaust of the vehicle is not blocked by snow or other debris and check periodically if assistance isn't forthcoming
- Once the exhaust is cleared, remaining in the vehicle is safer than standing near it (ie. in the event another vehicle leaves the roadway)
- Contact a tow or emergency services - recognize that severe weather does put a strain on emergency services so delays can be expected
- Contact any family/friends to advise of your condition so they don't worry if you're delayed in reaching your destination
