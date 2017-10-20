Turner Valley B&E

The male suspect was wearing a blue toque with a small white name stitched on the front, light brown running shoes, and a black waist length coat. He used a grey t-shirt to disguise his facial features and mismatched red and blue gloves.
If you have any information about this or any other crime(s), please call the Turner Valley RCMP Detachment at 403-933-7227. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
